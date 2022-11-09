TheStreet Downgrades Marcus (NYSE:MCS) to D+

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCS. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Marcus from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.
NYSE MCS opened at $15.30 on Monday. Marcus has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $483.63 million, a P/E ratio of 382.50 and a beta of 1.54.
The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.
