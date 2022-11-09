TheStreet Downgrades Marcus (NYSE:MCS) to D+

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCS. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Marcus from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NYSE MCS opened at $15.30 on Monday. Marcus has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $483.63 million, a P/E ratio of 382.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $953,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Marcus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marcus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

