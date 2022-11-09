Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Up 5.2%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.17 and last traded at $35.17. 3,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 397,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TDW. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Tidewater Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

About Tidewater

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

