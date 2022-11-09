Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 67.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. KeyCorp raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.