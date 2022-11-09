TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Gap Down to $48.57

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.57, but opened at $45.68. TreeHouse Foods shares last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 10,823 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on THS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94.

Insider Activity

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 267,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $13,286,319.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,863,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,626,579.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 267,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $13,286,319.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,863,659 shares in the company, valued at $241,626,579.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $757,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,513 shares of company stock valued at $17,375,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

