Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.29.
TCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Trip.com Group Price Performance
TCOM stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 0.45. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $31.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
