UBS Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €62.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($53.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($68.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($65.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €63.86 ($63.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of €62.22. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($103.00) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($129.65).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

