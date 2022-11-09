UBS Group Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $12.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LYFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.49.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

