UBS Group Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $12.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on LYFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.49.
Lyft Stock Down 22.9 %
NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyft (LYFT)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.