UFO Gaming (UFO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. UFO Gaming has a market capitalization of $43.68 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UFO Gaming token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.00544142 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.90 or 0.28324502 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UFO Gaming Token Profile

UFO Gaming was first traded on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

