Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 44,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,304,734 shares.The stock last traded at $2.75 and had previously closed at $2.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

