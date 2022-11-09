UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Holdings Raised by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 428.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in UMB Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,091,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

UMBF opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.48 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day moving average of $89.18.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $195,166.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,430,493.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $195,166.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,430,493.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $117,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.