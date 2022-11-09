Under Armour (UAA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/7/2022 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00.

11/4/2022 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Under Armour is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $7.00.

10/26/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00.

10/24/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $15.00.

10/12/2022 – Under Armour is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Under Armour is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.50.

Under Armour Stock Down 2.1 %

UAA stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.42. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Under Armour by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 110,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Under Armour by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

