Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Uni-Select’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UNS. TD Securities upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.08.

TSE UNS opened at C$42.13 on Wednesday. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of C$18.09 and a 1-year high of C$42.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 27.36.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

