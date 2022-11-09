United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 315,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,482,813 shares.The stock last traded at $6.39 and had previously closed at $6.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UMC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 933.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 608,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 549,917 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 37,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

