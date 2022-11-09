United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 202.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.45.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $327.83 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $395.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.04 and a 200 day moving average of $288.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

