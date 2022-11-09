United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 117,288 shares.The stock last traded at $24.27 and had previously closed at $24.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on USM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.
United States Cellular Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82.
Institutional Trading of United States Cellular
About United States Cellular
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Cellular (USM)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.