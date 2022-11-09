Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $177.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $147.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $132.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.74.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 27.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

