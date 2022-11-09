Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 99.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 140,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE opened at $130.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.02. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $131.32.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

