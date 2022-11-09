Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Cut by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.