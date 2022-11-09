Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $179.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.37 and its 200-day moving average is $185.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

