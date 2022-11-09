Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUSB opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

