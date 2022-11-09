Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion.

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $2,344,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 20.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

