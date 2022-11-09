Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €150.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €150.00 ($150.00) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €281.00 ($281.00) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($160.00) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($230.00) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($130.00) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($200.00) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of VOW3 opened at €136.34 ($136.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €136.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €140.95. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €120.56 ($120.56) and a 52 week high of €195.14 ($195.14).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

