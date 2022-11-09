Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 13.8% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 36,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

NYSE:WCN opened at $139.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

