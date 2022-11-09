Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $85.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
FIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Five9 from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.27.
Five9 Stock Up 15.1 %
FIVN opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $168.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 0.63.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 1,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
