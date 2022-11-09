Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $85.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Five9 from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.27.

FIVN opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $168.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $709,729.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $1,163,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $9,139,611.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,055 shares of company stock worth $3,119,520 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 1,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

