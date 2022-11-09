Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Welltower to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 274.16%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

