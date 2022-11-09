WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading 6.9% Higher

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.79. 87,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,234,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

WE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of WeWork from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

WeWork Stock Down 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.

In other WeWork news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,957. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WeWork by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,506,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,205,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377,610 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of WeWork by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,566,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,119 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of WeWork by 31.6% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of WeWork by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,813,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WeWork by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,114,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

