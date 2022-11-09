Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $234.65 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Zebra Technologies

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

