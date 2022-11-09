Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387,318 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after buying an additional 76,303 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,427,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 329,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,715,000 after acquiring an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $234.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

