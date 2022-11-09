ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading 5.2% Higher

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.37. 33,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,753,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.16 by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 143.68% and a net margin of 45.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 38.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $4.75 dividend. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 77.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,230 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,223 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 118.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,483,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after purchasing an additional 805,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.