ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading 5.2% Higher

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.37. 33,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,753,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $4.75 dividend. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 77.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.83%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,230 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,223 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 118.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,483,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after purchasing an additional 805,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
