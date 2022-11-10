10,039 Shares in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Spector purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,589.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Articles

