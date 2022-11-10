10,873 Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,669,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genworth Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

