1,241 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $43.88 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

