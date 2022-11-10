14,288 Shares in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMK opened at $25.88 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90.

