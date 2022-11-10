14,616 Shares in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Separately, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 769,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,808 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ISEM opened at $19.86 on Thursday. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.541 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%.

