14,616 Shares in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.
Separately, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 769,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,808 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ ISEM opened at $19.86 on Thursday. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (ISEM)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.