15,850 Shares in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 135.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 426.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNT opened at $23.11 on Thursday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KRNT. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

