15,850 Shares in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 135.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 426.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kornit Digital Stock Performance
KRNT opened at $23.11 on Thursday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on KRNT. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.
About Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.