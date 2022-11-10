1,610 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,547,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 629,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,245,000 after buying an additional 47,921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 415,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIO opened at $403.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $422.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $784.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The business had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

