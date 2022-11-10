1,707 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,563.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,447,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120,012 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 706.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,142,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,708 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,644.6% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,173,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,345 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $48,836,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 509.8% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 297,399 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $63.55 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $73.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $63.57.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

