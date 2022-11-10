17,194 Shares in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the first quarter valued at $89,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Certara by 86.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 7.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 24.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Mclean bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen M. Mclean bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at $520,609,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock worth $107,705,300. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CERT opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -231.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

