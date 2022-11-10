18,000 Shares in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0185 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

