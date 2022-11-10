18,286 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $307,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 157.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 56,597 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $20.89 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.

