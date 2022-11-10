1,877 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $204,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 12.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 96.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,165,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.
CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
