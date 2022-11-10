20,000 Shares in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 43.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,677,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 505,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. 325 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $8,028,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 25.5% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 658,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 133,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HDSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Hudson Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $454.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

