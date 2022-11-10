22,188 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $49.36 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

NFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

