2,231 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.47. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.28.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,955,326 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

