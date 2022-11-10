26,520 Shares in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 660,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after buying an additional 126,841 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in NMI by 8,481.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 243,924 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NMI by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $398,489.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,722.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.34. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

