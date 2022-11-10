27,000 Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RealReal by 758.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 667,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $27,283.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 667,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,361 shares of company stock valued at $112,978. 13.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. Cowen downgraded RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded RealReal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

REAL stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $111.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.29.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. RealReal’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

