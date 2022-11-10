27,038 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 80.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 180,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 513,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth $338,000.

NYSE PEB opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.85%.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

