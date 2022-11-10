3,675 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 9.2 %

OXY stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average is $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

