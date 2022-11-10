39,472 Shares in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,472 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,031,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,558 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 132.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 132,141 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 23.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,008,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 193,764 shares during the period. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 7.4% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 770,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 52,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. III alerts:

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSTC opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.