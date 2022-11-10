4,609 Shares in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

IDU stock opened at $81.34 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $74.96 and a one year high of $96.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.12.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

